Duluth businessman Rod Raymond is converting the 1886 Old City Hall to become a five-star hotel and hostel.
The building, located at 132 E. Superior St., was designed by respected architect Oliver Traphagen. Approximately $2.4 million was spent on renovations for the first restaurant/bar business, Tycoon’s, in 2012.
The is the second restaurant-to-hotel conversion for Raymond. He previously converted historic Endion Station, a former railroad depot now located in Canal Park, from a restaurant to a boutique waterfront hotel.
"There was the Roaring 20s and now, the soon-to-be roaring 2020s. In the spirit of Fitzgerald's Great Gatsby, we are designing the space to bring the stories of Duluth to life in a big bold way. This is an exciting time for the historic arts and theater (HArT) district,” Raymond said in a news release. “Whether you are here to visit a loved one at one of the newly-renovated hospitals or visiting Duluth with a kayak on the roof of your car, this new hotel is designed for you."
"The hotel (as yet unnamed) will pay homage to the many influencers who built Duluth. The Council Chamber Suite, where decisions like the building of the Aerial Lift Bridge and Enger Tower were made, will feature a large fireplace, a bar with Brewhouse craft beer and overlook Lake Superior. The Suite, the hotel's crown jewel, will accommodate up to six guests seeking a grand experience. The 13-room hotel will also include four affordable hostel-style rooms, ‘Swedetown’ and a beautiful Scandinavian-designed sauna,” he said.
Stacey Harter of Arola Architects created a design that preserves the historic elements of the building.
The existing Wasabi restaurant, the Rathskellar speakeasy and Evolve hot yoga and Spin Studio will remain in the building.
Raymond anticipates an early summer 2021 opening date.
Restaurants including Tycoons, Sound Duluth and the Blind Pig previously occupied the Superior Street level.