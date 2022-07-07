Leaders of the Greater Downtown Council, Mayor Emily Larson and Police Chief Mike Tusken issued a statement Thursday addressing a violent attack that took place Monday against a 65-year old female Duluth Clean and Safe Team worker. The GDC employee, Cecile Simonson, was attacked while on patrol near the DECC.

According to a Duluth Police Department statement issued Thursday, the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. While attempting to locate the perpetrator from the description given by the victim, an officer located 37-year-old Michael Hanson at the Downtown Transit Center, who advanced on the officer. A struggle ensued and the officer eventually was able to detain Hanson. He was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation and then to the St. Louis County Jail for multiple pending assault charges.

Following are comments by local officials:
 
Dear (GDC) Members, 
 
It is with sadness and frustration that I share one of our beloved Clean & Safe Team members is recovering from injuries after a brutal attack this week while patrolling downtown.  
 
Thirteen-year veteran Cecile Simonson suffered a head injury requiring stitches and a compression fracture of her lower back. She encountered three males in the DECC parking ramp stairwell, and after a brief interaction, one of the men assaulted her, striking her head against the railing 4-5 times. The suspect, Michael Allen Hanson, then threatened and assaulted a police officer before he was detained. He was arraigned Wednesday on charges of third-degree assault, threats of violence, assault on a peace officer as well as a probation violation.
 
Repeat offenders need to be held accountable. This type of violence cannot be tolerated. Enough is enough! We have continued to share concerns from the business community, but now it’s time for zero tolerance. Our Downtown deserves better, our community deserves better. And our partners agree. 
 
Our healing thoughts and prayers are with Cecile and her family. If you have any other questions or comments, please feel free to email me at kstokes@downtownduluth.com.
 
- Kristi Stokes
GDC president
 
***
 
Statement from Mayor Emily Larson:
 
Every member of our Duluth community deserves to feel safe, full stop. We will do our part by prosecuting offenders, funding social workers, increasing patrols, investing in housing, and addressing blight. Additionally, the GDC is co-chairing our Downtown Task Force which is focused on increasing safety and belonging in our downtown. I share the GDC’s hurt, sadness, and frustration about this incident and the fact that a handful of people are creating a whole lot of issues. This is one great example where a Community Court could make all the difference.
***
 
Statement from Police Chief Mike Tusken:
 
I watched the video of the assault on Cecile and I am frustrated. Cecile should not be a victim. Nobody should. Mr. Hansen was out on the streets on a pretrial release for an assault in April that DPD investigated and made an arrest. After the assault on Cecile, the pretrial release was revoked and a bail of 25K for the new offense and the 10K from the original offense was imposed. 
 
We understand we cannot arrest our way out of some of the challenges we are facing in our community and it takes a multidisciplinary and collaborative response with a myriad of community partners. Without the superpower of clairvoyance on our side, decisions must be made to balance public and victim safety with the rights of the accused. Jail is reserved for those who we fear and are not just mad at. That said, having a more robust electronic monitoring program with geo-restrictions can keep offenders from occupying places where there is a greater likelihood of reoffending, and starting up a community court will keep the focus on those who need the most help. 
 
The pandemic required relaxing accountability standards out of an abundance of caution to keep jails from becoming the sources of community spread. The jail was reserved for the most serious offenses. Judges replaced warrants that required incarceration with a promise to appear warrants. These warrants give defendants who have arrest warrants the ability to avoid jail time with a signature and a promise to appear. The problem, many of those who promised to appear, didn’t. 
 
The unintended consequences of relaxing these standards muted offender accountability and emboldened behaviors of recidivist offenders who quickly became conditioned to expect the consequences of their actions to be few and fleeting. We know that when we fail to hold people accountable for lower-level offenses, behaviors have and do escalate into more serious offenses.
 
Representatives from the City Attorney’s Office and I met with judges in April to share with them how these relaxed policies were impacting safety and quality of life in Duluth, and specifically, our Downtown and the judges have responded. Today, we are seeing fewer PTA warrants pending by half and we know that correcting our trajectory of accountability takes time. 
 
DPD is working in earnest to do extra patrols, meet with concerned community members and business owners, and engage with our social workers to improve outcomes and safety for all. This incident is a setback but working together will improve outcomes.