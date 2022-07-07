Leaders of the Greater Downtown Council, Mayor Emily Larson and Police Chief Mike Tusken issued a statement Thursday addressing a violent attack that took place Monday against a 65-year old female Duluth Clean and Safe Team worker. The GDC employee, Cecile Simonson, was attacked while on patrol near the DECC.
According to a Duluth Police Department statement issued Thursday, the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. While attempting to locate the perpetrator from the description given by the victim, an officer located 37-year-old Michael Hanson at the Downtown Transit Center, who advanced on the officer. A struggle ensued and the officer eventually was able to detain Hanson. He was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation and then to the St. Louis County Jail for multiple pending assault charges.
Following are comments by local officials:
Dear (GDC) Members,
It is with sadness and frustration that I share one of our beloved Clean & Safe Team members is recovering from injuries after a brutal attack this week while patrolling downtown.
Thirteen-year veteran Cecile Simonson suffered a head injury requiring stitches and a compression fracture of her lower back. She encountered three males in the DECC parking ramp stairwell, and after a brief interaction, one of the men assaulted her, striking her head against the railing 4-5 times. The suspect, Michael Allen Hanson, then threatened and assaulted a police officer before he was detained. He was arraigned Wednesday on charges of third-degree assault, threats of violence, assault on a peace officer as well as a probation violation.
Repeat offenders need to be held accountable. This type of violence cannot be tolerated. Enough is enough! We have continued to share concerns from the business community, but now it’s time for zero tolerance. Our Downtown deserves better, our community deserves better. And our partners agree.
Our healing thoughts and prayers are with Cecile and her family. If you have any other questions or comments, please feel free to email me at kstokes@downtownduluth.com
- Kristi Stokes
GDC president
