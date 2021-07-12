Officials discuss Twin Ports Interchange-Garfield Ave. ramp

On July 7, U.S. Congressman Pete Stauber sat down with selected stakeholders at the Duluth Port Authority for a roundtable discussion on the Interchange-Garfield Ramp projects. Along with the Congressman were members of Labor, business advocates and the Minnesota Department of Transportation, District 1.
After some background discussion of the projects by MnDot officials and Labor representatives, Stauber got to the point of wanting to fast track the construction by pumping more Federal dollars into the projects, which the State would match, according to MnDot.
"We want this project to be accelerated to parallel what they're doing at the interchange. This is the Garfield/I-535 Interchange, it makes sense to do it together, and we know that if it's delayed it could cost an additional 14 million dollars," Stauber said.
Stauber also stressed the need for safety, as the finalized projects will lower, if not halt, large freight trucks driving through side streets. He added that Duluth is a major shipping port and tons of material is brought that ultimately has to transported by road or rail. Hence, the ground infrastructure has to keep up with the shipping imports. Other attendees brought up the weight restrictions of some of the freight loads that prevented them from using the interchange.
When asked if this indicates support for President Biden’s infrastructure plan, Stauber said that negotiations were still ongoing as far as the size and scope of the plan and didn’t say whether he would support the final legislation.