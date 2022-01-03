CMTA of Louisville, Kye., has merged with its sister company, Duluth-based Obernel Engineering. The combined firm benefits each company by increasing their geographic reach, ability to provide high-performance and energy-efficient solutions to their clients, and a new depth of engineering services, they said in a Monday news release. Operating as CMTA, the firm focuses on zero energy building design, carbon neutrality, scalable renewable design and delivering environmental, social, governance) solutions to the Midwest market.
The two companies joined Therma Holdings LLC, a Blackstone portfolio company, in the second quarter of 2021. They said CMTA and Obernel have similar visions, values, services, and markets within their organizations, which prompted the merger.
CMTA breaks their service areas into regions largely along the East Coast, Ohio River Valley and Southeast, including recently added offices in Dallas and Annapolis. Obernel teams will continue to provide services in the Midwest under the CMTA name. The combined companies are focused on expanding into the western half of the U.S.
Combined, the companies will have over 650 engineering professionals within CMTA. The markets they service include healthcare, K-12, higher education, federal and local government entities, athletic and recreation facilities, and commercial work. CMTA focuses on providing energy-efficient and sustainability design solutions for the built environment.
“The team at Obernel is so excited to bring our teams together with CMTA. CMTA has been one of the fasted growing MEP firms in the United States over the past decade due to their dedication to their employees, quality work, and focus on building science leadership. Our futures as a joint group elevates our opportunities for our employees, reinforces our culture, and provides leadership in building design within a substantial geographical footprint,” Jeremiah Christenson, president, Obernel Engineering, said in the formal announcement.
“From the beginning, we felt that Obernel was uniquely aligned to CMTA’s culture and values, and I am excited to have all the Obernel staff on board for the next chapter of growth. Together, our teams will bring CMTA’s brand of highly sustainable, energy-efficient building engineering to the Midwest market and make a real difference in the built community,” added Jimmy Benson, president, CMTA.