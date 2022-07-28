Essentia Health is excited to announce Academic Practice Partnerships with Northwood Technical College in Superior, the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Lake Superior College in Duluth and Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College in Hayward to invest in the future of nursing at Essentia.
Partnerships such as these are essential in the hospital's efforts to achieve Magnet Nursing Designation, the highest credentialing for nursing facilities in the United States, according to a statement released by the hospital.
The main goals of these partnerships are to foster innovative educational experiences for nursing students at Essentia; advance nursing knowledge to improve and support the health of individuals and their families through research and evidence-based practice; address nursing workforce needs at Essentia by supporting a smooth transition of graduates into practice; and address shared problems as they emerge.
“To guarantee that the upcoming generation of nurses thrives in the current health care workforce, we are honored to partner with all these schools,” said Rhonda Kazik, Essentia's chief nursing officer, in the statement. “These interactions with faculty members and relationships with nursing students will support our Magnet Nursing journey and help ensure our facilities hire qualified nursing students which leads to excellence in patient care and outcomes.”
“Academic Practice Partnerships provide an opportunity for collaboration on the advancement of nursing, development of innovative practice environments and enrichment of the academic experience,” said Laura Kitch, Essentia’s Magnet Nursing program director. “These partnerships can foster innovations in our health care settings, leading to the advancement of health within the communities we serve.”
To address workforce shortages in health care, Essentia has formed similar partnerships with Minnesota State University Moorhead, the University of Minnesota, the University of Mary and North Dakota State University.