NRRI, Louisiana Pacific create onsite showroom/innovation center

Industry in the House
For the first time, the Natural Resources Research Institute will be hosting an onsite operation of an outside private partner.
On June 21, the University of Minnesota Duluth facility celebrated the grand opening of the Louisiana Pacific Innovation Center, part of which will be a showroom for LP Building Solutions’ latest products. It also is where representatives of building companies, large and small, can come to actually work with materials like LP SmartSide trim and siding.
The grand opening drew representatives from LP’s Nashville headquarters and regional facilities, from the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities, as well as from local businesses and NRRI faculty and staff. Among the dignitaries were LP Vice President of Siding Operations Tony Hamill and LP’s director of technology for the siding business Brian St. Germaine, both from Nashville, UMD Interim Chancellor David McMillan, NRRI Executive Director Rolf Weberg and U of M Vice President for Research Shashank Priya.
“In this unique industry-university collaboration, the LP Innovation Center seeks to advance the use of sustainable technology in engineered wood products and applications to move the building materials industry forward,” NRRI and LP said in their joint release. “The facility provides a controlled environment for rigorous evaluation and testing in partnership with NRRI’s building science and engineering teams, enabling LP to achieve its ambitious roadmap of future LP SmartSide Trim & Siding and LP Structural Solutions products slated for release within the next five to 10 years.”
In the space that LP leases from NNRI, visitors find the facades for a house and garage, plus a display wall, on which builders can test application of the materials. A small-scale fabrication shop will allow LP to evaluate and improve installation and application methods for engineered wood home-building products, like the SmartSide siding fabricated in LP’s Two Harbors mill.
The kind of wood-based materials LP produces fits seamlessly with NRRI’s commitment to environmentally sustainable economic development opportunities. LP and NRRI have been involved for many years and the new center is designed to be a collaborative environment for LP's team, NRRI scientists and engineers and key customers to develop new products.
“It’s not just the equipment, it’s the people here,” Hamill said of the future cooperative opportunities. “You cannot overstate the relationship of the people here with our company.”
Hamill said he anticipates visits from local builders as well as representatives of major national operations like D.R. Horton and Lehman Brothers. Duluth’s amenities that draw a large tourist industry – like top-notch hotels and eateries and its airport facilities – coupled with proximity to LP’s Two Harbors fabrication plant make this the perfect location to host such a center, he added.
As for NRRI, Executive Director Rolf Weberg said this collaboration represents exactly what the UMD operation embodies. “We like to have our scientists engaging in the market,” he said. “When you have an opportunity to share ideas … that’s where innovation happens.”
Read more about the new center in the upcoming July issue of BusinessNorth.