Northwood Tech receives $9.8 million grant

The group involved in the draft and design of the application for the HOMES Project, from left to right: Dan Miller, Associate Dean, Workforce & Community Development; John Will, President of Northwood Technical College; Jeanne Germain, Dean of Career Prep, Manufacturing, and Apprenticeships; Dori Marty, Director, Grants/Resource Development; Governor Tony Evers; Liz Pizzi, Associate Dean, Workforce & Community Development; Rose Cibulka, Associate Dean, Academic Affairs; Jennifer Schultz, Institutional Effectiveness Technician; Missy Hughes, WEDC Secretary & CEO; and Brett Gerber, President & CEO of Impact Seven.