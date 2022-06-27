Northwood Tech receives $9.8 million grant

Northwood Technical College will receive up to $9.8 million to support job training, build the local workforce and offer more affordable housing.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers visited the Rice Lake campus on June 21 to announce the $9.8 million funding through the the Workforce Innovation Grant to support the college's Home Opportunity and Mobile Education Solutions program. The grant is intended to fund solutions to the workforce shortage throughout the state.
Northwood Tech will partner with housing developer Impact Seven to build three multi-family housing units.