Northwood Tech receives $9.8 million grant

The group involved in the draft and design of the application for the HOMES Project, from left to right: Dan Miller, Associate Dean, Workforce & Community Development; John Will, President of Northwood Technical College; Jeanne Germain, Dean of Career Prep, Manufacturing, and Apprenticeships; Dori Marty, Director, Grants/Resource Development; Governor Tony Evers; Liz Pizzi, Associate Dean, Workforce & Community Development; Rose Cibulka, Associate Dean, Academic Affairs; Jennifer Schultz, Institutional Effectiveness Technician; Missy Hughes, WEDC Secretary & CEO; and Brett Gerber, President & CEO of Impact Seven.

 Courtesy Northwood Technical College

Northwood Technical College will receive up to $9.8 million to support job training, build the local workforce and offer more affordable housing.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers visited the Rice Lake campus on June 21 to announce the $9.8 million funding through the the Workforce Innovation Grant to support the college's Home Opportunity and Mobile Education Solutions program. The grant is intended to fund solutions to the workforce shortage throughout the state.

Northwood Tech will partner with housing developer Impact Seven to build three multi-family housing units.

 