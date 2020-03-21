Donations will help nonprofits meet demands for health and economic assistance
A new fund will help northwest Wisconsin nonprofits on the front lines of battling coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease it causes.
The COVID-19 Northwest Wisconsin Response Fund will help charities based or operating in Ashland, Bayfield and Douglas counties. People living in the region have tested positive for COVID-19. As in the rest of the nation, local businesses, schools, government agencies and most public activities have been put on hold while residents practice social distancing to try to reduce the
spread of the virus.
The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation and the Head of the Lakes United Way created the northwest Wisconsin fund. It is similar to a fund created for northeast Minnesota by the two funders plus three others operating in Minnesota.
“The Community Foundation and the United Way have long histories of service to northwest Wisconsin,” said Holly C. Sampson, the foundation’s president and CEO. “We are stepping up to help nonprofits in this region that face a triple threat because of coronavirus and COVID-19.”
She explained: “These nonprofits will see increased demand for services. They are working to maintain operations at a time of health concerns for their own staffs. And they will likely struggle to raise funds because public events and activities have been canceled. That’s why we are stepping up to help.”
Matt Hunter, president of the Head of the Lakes United Way said: “With each passing day, we see how COVID-19 is impacting our communities. Already, we have seen many businesses shut their doors to protect public health, causing employees to lose jobs and income. We want to support the safety net that will support the people of northwest Wisconsin at a time of need and uncertainty.”
Donors can give online and get more information about the fund on the Community Foundation’s website. They also can call 218-726-0232 or email info@dsacommunityfoundation.com. Donors also can mail checks to:
COVID-19 Northwest Wisconsin Response Fund
Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation
Medical Arts Building Suite 700
324 W. Superior St.
Duluth, MN 55802
All donations to the fund are tax deductible.