Northstar Media buys Franklin's area news publications

A group of northern Minnesota print and digital news publications are now part of neighboring Northstar Media, Inc., a company owned by Gene and Carter Johnson.
Titles sold by owner/publisher Tim Franklin include The Pine County Courier in Sandstone, Askov American, Hinckley News, Star Gazette in Moose Lake, the Evergreen shopper, and Minnesota Flyer aviation magazine, as well as related web and mobile sites, events and niche products.
“This fit is rather natural as we have adjoining newspapers,” said Gene Johnson. “Tim has been clearly committed to providing news and advertising in print and digital with local and regional appeal. Community newspapers really become the ownership of the communities themselves. We are here to produce it.”
After leaving the world of corporate journalism, Franklin began acquiring publications in 2002 with $120 in his pocket, according to a 2010 BusinessNorth profile. He started with the Pine County Courier and a magazine called Minnesota Flyer, adding the Hinckley News in 2004 the Askov American in 2010 and later the Moose Lake Star Gazette.
“I am blessed to find another family owner to continue to provide news and advertising to our longtime readers,” Franklin told the Kanabec County Times. “This is a sad day for me and also a happy day. I first and foremost want to thank all the employees I have had over the years, past and present. Without them, we could not have produced award-winning publications year-after-year. They are family to me. I also feel blessed to have worked in this area for so many years, first in Pine County, then in Carlton County. The support from our readers and advertisers allowed us to grow from one newspaper and the Minnesota Flyer, to four newspapers, a shopper, the aviation magazine and then later the retail store in Sandstone.”
Northstar Media in Cambridge has handled printing for Franklin’s company for the past 10 years.
Johnsons also own a suburban group based out of White Bear Lake, a group of Wisconsin publications and ownership in Publishers Printing, Inc., a central plant in Amery, Wisconsin. “Community newspapers today can be successful in a group with a central printing plant, production and business offices,” Johnson said.
Franklin will be staying on for a few months to help with the transition.
“Tim’s knowledge and trust with readers, advertisers and employees is important,” said Matt McMillan, CEO for the Johnsons. “We’re planning to recruit a group publisher as we join Tim’s operations with our Northstar Media and Kanabec Publications divisions. In the meantime, we’re pleased Tim’s agreed to stay on this summer.”
“I want to give thanks to everyone who has helped us in this incredible 16-and-a-half-year journey, from moving to the area not knowing one person, to being friends with so many from Pine to Carlton counties,” said Franklin. “Newspapers make a difference – since the beginning of the printing press – and are more important today in the digital and print age. Weekly newspapers make a difference in their communities. Thank you for allowing us this wonderful ride. I would ask you to please support the new owners as you supported me all those years ago.”
Northstar Media and Kanabec Publications includes the Isanti-Chisago County Star, Pine City Pioneer, Kanabec County Times, Advertiser, as well as the Cambridge printing facility.