Labor contract negotiations to begin in August
Miners at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay have elected to join the United Steelworkers (USW) union.
A card check process conducted by the USW resulted in a majority of the taconite facility's approximately 400 hourly-paid workers approving of a desire for a union, according to the USW. A card certification process which verified the results, was finalized Tuesday by an arbitrator, said the USW.
“Mining in Minnesota provides essential support for our local communities, our domestic steel industry and our nation's critical infrastructure,” Emil Ramirez, USW District 11 director, said in a news release. “We're honored that workers at Northshore chose our union.”
By joining the union, workers believe, they will have more say in the workplace.
“We chose to unionize so that we can have a voice on the job, especially when it comes to workplace health and safety, retirement security and other critical issues that affect us every day,” said Jason Curtis, a Northshore Mining Co. maintenance technician in the USW news release. “We're proud of our work and of our part in the long legacy of responsible mining in Minnesota. Now, we're looking forward to making these jobs even better.”
A USW local president and staff at Northshore Mining Co. will be elected soon, said John Arbogast, USW District 11 staff representative. A negotiation process between the USW and Cleveland-Cliffs aimed at reaching a labor agreement will begin within two weeks, he said. The goal is to reach a labor contract in August.
“We always say there's strength in numbers and now they're part of everything,” said Arbogast. “I think what finally pushed them over the top is that they want a seat at the table.”
Northshore's mine in Babbitt and processing plant in Silver Bay were idled for about a year before restarting this spring.
Cleveland-Cliffs has said Northshore will operate as a “swing” operation, producing iron ore pellets when needed and idling when pellets are not needed.
Hourly-paid workers at five other northeastern Minnesota taconite plants have been represented by the USW for decades. Those plants are: Cleveland-Cliffs' Hibbing Taconite Co., Minorca Mine, United Taconite, and United States Steel Corporation's Minntac Mine and Keetac. Cleveland-Cliffs employs about 2,000 hourly workers in total at Hibbing Taconite Co., Minorca Mine, United Taconite, and its Tilden Mine in Upper Michigan.
In recent labor contract negotiations, Cleveland-Cliffs has been a leader in reaching new labor contract agreements with the USW.