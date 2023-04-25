Northshore Mining Co. will remain a swing operation and won't run at capacity this year, according
to officials of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
“We will continue to treat that facility as our swing operation,” Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-
Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer, said during the company's first quarter 2023
earnings conference call. “And at this time we still do not expect to operate Northshore in full at any
time this year.”
The news is a setback to Northshore Mining Co. workers and communities in which the iron ore and
processing facilities are located. But it's not a total surprise.
“It's not unexpected,” State Rep. Roger Skraba of Ely said. “He's basically saying they are going to remain
a swing operation and go with the flow.”
Northshore Mining Co. includes the Peter Mitchell Mine in Babbitt and a processing plant in Silver
Bay.
The facilities were idle from May 2022 until April 2023 as the company said it didn't need the iron ore pellets produced at the plant and was in a dispute over royalties paid to Mesabi Trust on the facility's iron ore.
The idling impacted about 410 of the facility's 580 workers.
As state unemployment benefits for many workers ran out in the fall of 2022, the state early in the 2023 Minnesota legislative session approved extended unemployment benefits.
Northshore Mining Co. partially restarted in early April, Goncalves said. However, Skraba said a royalty dispute with Mesaba Trust remains unresolved. If that issue is resolved, Skraba said he's hopeful Northshore Mining will return to a full-time operation.
In Northeastern Minnesota, Cleveland-Cliffs also owns and operates Minorca Mine near Virginia and United Taconite in Forbes and Eveleth. It's also majority owner and operator of Hibbing Taconite Co. In Michigan, the company owns and operates Tilden Mine.
Iron ore pellets produced at northeastern Minnesota mines are the raw ingredient used to make steel. As demand for metallics increases in the United States, its iron ore mines puts the company in prime position to make the metallics needed to manufacture its own steel, Goncalves said.
“As the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America, this plays right into our favor,” Goncalves said. He told an industry analyst during the conference call that he's comfortable with utilizing the
company's mining assets for its internal metallics production.
Cleveland-Cliffs owns and operates its own HBI (hot briquetted iron) plant in Toledo, Ohio. The company's iron ore feeds the HBI plant and the HBI facility feeds Cleveland-Cliffs steelmaking facilities.
“I'm very comfortable with our situation right now using our finite resources in Minnesota and
Michigan for our own use,” Goncalves said. “We like that. So, if you're trying to ask me if I'm going to
build another HBI plant, the answer is no. What if you get Nashwauk, the answer is still no. Are you
considered building HBI to supply other companies, the answer is no. That horse has departed the barn
when I acquired AK Steel. I will keep my metallics for ourselves.”