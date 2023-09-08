Northshore Mining Co. workers have ratified a labor contract with iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
The three-year deal covers about 430 workers at Northshore's Peter Mitchell Mine in Babbitt and
processing plant in Silver Bay.
“Thanks to the hard work of our bargaining committee and the solidarity of our newly organized
members, we negotiated a fair first contract with Cliffs,” said Emil Ramirez, United Steelworkers
(USW) District 11 director. “The ratified contract will improve wages, benefits and working conditions
while enhancing the security of our jobs.”
A majority of workers at the facility this summer approved representation by the USW in a USW
card check campaign.
Northshore had been the only of six northeastern Minnesota taconite facilities to be a non-union
operation.
“Workers were determined to win a contract that addressed workplace health and safety, retirement
security and other critical issues,” Ramirez said. “We proved once again that we are most powerful
when we stand together and speak with one voice.”
The agreement includes a lump sum bonus, annual wage increases, enhanced protections for job
security and improvements in occupational health and safety, according to the USW.
The contract also includes high quality health insurance with no monthly premiums, defined benefit
pensions and continuation of an existing 401(k) with company-matching contributions, said the USW.
Cleveland-Cliffs confirmed the ratification in a news release.
About 2,000 workers at four other Cleveland-Cliffs mining facilities in Minnesota and northern
Michigan are also represented by the USW.
With ratification, a new USW Local will be formed and leadership elected.
USW Local 1955 will be named in honor of the year the facility began operations.