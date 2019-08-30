Northlanders pay tribute to beloved businessman Rick Boo, who dies at 60

A lifetime of love, support, encouraging others, and raising people’s spirits. That’s what long time-business owner and music activist in Duluth, Rick Boo is leaving behind.
Those close to him say it’s hard to put into words how much he meant to the community.
Boo, managing partner at the Carmody Irish Pubs in Two Harbors and Duluth was a welcoming spirit who never turned anyone away in need.
“Rick really brought a lot of people together with people who didn’t normally, necessarily walk in the same circles or have the same style of life,” says close friend to Boo, Devin McKinnon.
An icon in the community, who made a major impact on the music and art industry in the city. Boo revitalized the NorShor Theatre in the 90’s opening up space for the arts.
Long-time business partner and co-owner of Carmody Irish Pub, Eddie Gleeson says, “artists, musicians, creative people. He gave them a platform, a place.”
Boo died suddenly Wednesday morning at 60-years-old, leaving his friends and family in shambles.
His partner says, “it’s a terrible loss not just to his family but to the business organization.”
A man, always willing to give artists a chance when other businesses wouldn’t. McKinnon says, “He gave everyone a shot if they deserved it and to him, most people deserved a shot.”
Patrons of the pub have been honoring Boo’s memory by writing heart-felt chalk messages and displaying a photo of him on the mantle.
“He showed me what it means to be a friend. He really showed me what it means to be a compassionate person,” McKinnon says with tears in his eyes.
His compassion, empathy, and love to learn about others, leaving a mark on those who lucky enough to know him. A legacy his friends, family, and customers won’t soon forget.
McKinnon says, “I’ll miss that opportunity to come in here having a bad day and have him be able to turn that around.” Gleeson added "I love you Rick Boo."
At this time, it’s unclear how Boo died or when funeral services will be held.