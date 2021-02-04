The Northland Foundation awarded 81 grants for a total of $858,612 from October through December of 2020. A large share of grants continues to be aimed at relief and recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thanks to strong local, regional, and state funding support, we have been able to award more than $5 million in relief and recovery related grants during the last 10 months within northeastern Minnesota, nearly 5 times what Northland usually processes in a year,” stated Erik Torch, Director of Grantmaking. “It has been gratifying to help get additional resources out into communities at a time when the need is so great.”
Nearly $210,000 was granted to community organizations and school districts for emergency wrap-around early care and education services. The funding was awarded to better support children ages 0-8 who are being disproportionately impacted by the effects of the pandemic, including children from low-income families; black, Indigenous, and other children of color; and children in rural communities. Grantees will employ a variety of strategies, from technology to help students with distance learning, to mental health supports, and more.
Also included in recent COVID relief and recovery grants were two significant “pass-through” grants of $100,000 each to the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Northland applied for a St. Paul and Minnesota Foundation’s Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund grant, in collaboration with the two Tribal Nations, who will use the awards to bolster early care and education and children-and-youth programming that will help essential workers to continue in their jobs.
Applications for a second round of grants are being accepted through February 15th. Find details HERE.