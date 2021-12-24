Local organizations have teamed up to have a music video created to honor caregivers who have become exhausted by the pandemic.
Nashville, Tennessee Singer-Songwriter Alyssa Lazar composed an original song called “Sunrise” specifically for Northland caregivers. The music video features photos of caregivers from Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin.
The project was made possible through a partnership among St. Luke’s, Essentia Health, Zeitgeist Center for Arts and Community, the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging, The Victory Fund and Duluth Aging Support.
The song and video were created to express gratitude for neighbors who help neighbors, members of service and support teams, volunteers, frontline workers and healthcare workers.
“During this season of gratitude, we want to be sure that individuals who are helping others know that we truly appreciate them,” said Catherine Blonigen, executive director of Duluth Aging Support, in an official statement. “It is because of our dedicated, caring community members that we are getting through this challenging time.”