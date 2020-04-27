Cook, St. Louis counties have highest percentage of 2019 labor force unemployed in region
Unemployment applications in northeast Minnesota and the state continue to climb.
From April 19 to April 23, an additional 1,881 workers in the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) seven-county Northeast Planning Region applied for unemployment, according to DEED statistics. That brings total unemployment applications for the seven counties to 31,774 since March 15.
Within St. Louis County, 1,292 additional workers filed for unemployment during the April 19 to April 23 time period. The increase means a total of 20,184 workers in St. Louis County have filed for unemployment since March 15. The total is 19.5% percent of St. Louis County's 2019 annual labor
force.
In Carlton County, 211 workers applied between April 19 and April 23 for a total of 3,331 since March 15; Itasca County 164 for a total of 3,964; Lake County 158 for a total of 1,218; Koochiching County 23 for a total of 930; Cook County 18 for a total of 911; and Aitkin County 15 for a total of
1,236. Cook County's unemployment total from March 15 to April 23 is 29.6% of its 2019 annual labor force. Lake County is 22.1%, Carlton County 18.6%, Itasca County 17.7%, Aitkin County 17.3%, and Koochiching County 15%.
A total of 542,877 Minnesota workers filed for unemployment from March 16 to April 23, according to DEED. That's up 31,479 since April 19.