Northeast Minnesota earns 3 top APEX project awards

The Area Partnership for Economic Expansion (APEX) is pleased to announce three outstanding construction projects in northern Minnesota have earned distinction as Finance & Commerce’s Top Projects of 2020. Cantilever Distillery and Hotel, St. Luke’s Lake View Hospital Expansion, and St. Luke’s Emergency Department and Cath Labs are among the state’s best projects.
“The entire region came together to drive progress over the past year despite many unforeseen challenges. It’s been incredible to see,” said Brian Hanson, APEX President and CEO. “The Cantilever and St. Luke’s projects represent forward-thinking, hard work, and a commitment to improving quality of life in northern Minnesota.”
Every year, Finance & Commerce recognizes the state’s best construction work in its Top Projects awards. Projects can be new construction or major renovations and are judged for their degree of difficulty, creativity in design, innovative construction techniques, cooperation among contractors and management and sustainability efforts.
Cantilever Hotel and Distillery and Hotel
The new Cantilever Distillery and Hotel sits in the heart of Ranier, Minn. - the furthest point north in the United States, aside from Alaska. The 26,000 square foot facility includes a 31-room boutique hotel, a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for making spirits, a cocktail room, a restaurant, a yoga studio, a private events space, and an expansive rooftop bar with a sauna and hot tub.
“From the very beginning, this project was about two things: stimulating economic growth in Ranier and showcasing this pocket of Minnesota: local history, local ingredients, local craftsmanship, and the uniqueness of the area,” said Marty Goulet, co-owner of Cantilever Distillery and Hotel. “We’ve created a beautiful space where locals and tourists can come together to enjoy local food, drinks, and hospitality.”
St. Luke’s Lake View Hospital Expansion
The new main entrance at the St. Luke’s Lake View Hospital campus in Two Harbors, Minnesota was designed for patient comfort. It’s everything leadership hoped to accomplish with the 36,000 square foot expansion and enhancement project and more. The newly combined facility features the hospital in one wing, the renovated primary care clinic, newly built specialty care clinic, and integrated lab in another wing, and an infusion center and new inpatient pharmacy in the final wing. The project also included a 2,000 square foot community conference center.
“Our hospital is truly a community hub and a model for modern rural healthcare,” explained Greg Ruberg, President and CEO of Lake View Hospital. “We kicked off our expansion project to address several challenges in design and building flow to enhance the experience for our patients and staff. We are beyond pleased with the final result.”
St. Luke’s Emergency Department and Cath Labs
St. Luke’s new Emergency Department and Cath Labs project was a complex, multi-year effort completed in 2020. Each phase supported a single goal: improving patient care for all with the best possible facility. Today, the emergency department includes 27 exam rooms, 4 trauma rooms, 2 behavioral health treatment rooms, 2 triage rooms, a large decontamination area, and direct access to the emergency department, surgery, and Cath Lab from the helistop and ambulance garage.
“Before this project, staff had to take patients arriving via helicopter through the skywalk to a building across the street. It took about 5 minutes to move a patient who arrived via helicopter from arrival to care,” explained Mike Boeselager, Vice President of Support Services at St. Luke’s. “We wanted to improve efficiencies so patients could access care faster - and we’ve succeeded. The time from arrival to care is now about 1 minute. We’re focused on providing an exceptional experience from the moment a patient comes through our doors.”
For more information and a complete list of Minnesota’s top construction projects of 2020, please visit: https://finance-commerce.com/top-projects/