MnDOT maintenance crews will be conducting repairs on Monday, June 7 through Thursday, June 10 on northbound I-35 in Duluth. Motorists can expect a closure of the right lane between Boundary Ave and the 63rd Avenue West bridge. The lane will close Monday at 9 a.m. and remain closed until Thursday afternoon.
