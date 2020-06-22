North Shore Federal Credit Union (NSFCU) announced its second Duluth branch location at 1902 West Superior St. is now open.
Branch hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., phone 800-450-0709.
The new branch will provide business banking services to regional entrepreneurs, as well as mortgage and traditional retail banking services for the community.
“Opening our second Duluth branch in Lincoln Park is the realization of a vision we’ve had for several years,” said Cassie Ernest, NSFCU president. “The Lincoln Park Business Group’s thoughtful and collaborative community vision fits with our business philosophy of supporting an area that is growing and prospering. We are committed to advancing that vision within the Lincoln Park neighborhood and beyond.”
NSFCU is a member-owned financial co-op that has served Minnesota’s arrowhead region for over 60 years, with branch locations in Duluth, Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Lutsen, Grand Marais and Grand Portage. NSFCU entered the Duluth market opening an Endi branch at 2104 London Road in the summer of 2018.