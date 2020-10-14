North Shore Bank launches insurance division

In late 2019, North Shore Bank brought in Matt Mathias as insurance manager to lead the insurance service initiative. Mathias brings over 15 years of industry experience, specializing in property and casualty insurance. He is also licensed to sell life and health insurance. 

 Jeff Frey photo
North Shore Bank announced the launch of North Shore Insurance, a new division to expand its services with a full line of personal and business insurance policies. The new division will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of North Shore Bank.

“Adding comprehensive insurance options rounds out our products and services and simplifies financial decision-making for our customers,” said Ken Johnson, North Shore Bank president and CEO. “We are excited and proud to provide a full array of financial products and services under one roof.”

North Shore Insurance offers a full line of personal insurance options including homeowners’ insurance, auto insurance, life insurance and umbrella insurance. Its business insurance options include general liability and workers’ compensation.

“North Shore Bank has been a trusted financial leader in the community for over a century. Adding insurance was a smart, strategic move to align yet another tactical product that will serve customers in all stages of their lifecycle,” explained Mathias. “We’re committed to helping our customers protect what matters most.”