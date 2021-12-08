The Minnesota Bankers Association (MBA) has recognized 88 Minnesota banks for their community involvement. North Shore Bank is one of 88 “Community Champions” that worked with hundreds of organizations in their communities, providing funding, volunteers, materials, supplies or food for neighbors. Recipients of the recognition range in size from small community banks to larger banks with multiple branches.
“Our bank strives to give back to our community in meaningful ways, and community involvement is one of the ways that we give back,” said Ken Johnson, North Shore Bank president and CEO. “Our employees are proud to be a part of this initiative that makes a positive impact on the areas we serve.”
MBA President and CEO Joe Witt congratulated the recipients. “As this recognition highlights, Minnesota banks continue to demonstrate an extraordinary level of commitment to their communities,” said Witt. “In addition to providing the capital that helps families and local businesses thrive, the banking industry’s record of supporting local programs is second to none. The MBA is pleased to recognize these 88 banks for their commitment to making a real difference in their local communities.”