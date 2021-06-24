North Shore Adventure Park to host Bay Area Market all summer

This summer, the North Shore Adventure Park will not only be a fun place to climb and zip, and to stock up on fresh, local produce. The Park will host the Bay Area Craft and Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until October.
The market offers high quality, locally produced and grown items to both local residents and visitors to the Silver Bay area. It will include produce growers, craft sellers, value-added product vendors, hot food vendors and food trucks, such as Shore Happy and Baptism River Barbecue Co.
There will be picnic tables at the market.
The market organizers hope to partner with “Lovin’ Lake County” to incorporate music and art into the festivities.
The North Shore Adventure Park is located at 42 Outer Drive, Silver Bay Minnesota.
Those interested in becoming a vendor at the market can contact Kaylee Cahill Mathews at craftvendorsSB@gmail.com or reach out to the Finland Food Chain.
The North Shore Adventure Park is the only forest climbing park in Minnesota, providing exciting adventures for families, individuals and groups. The park offers 75 adventure challenges, 65 obstacles and 10 zip lines that help develop skills and endurance.
More details on the event and the park can be found at northshoreadventurepark.com.