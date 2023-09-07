Minnesota’s non-ferrous mining industry suffered another setback Wednesday by a U.S. District Court ruling in Washington D.C.
Judge Christopher R. Cooper dismissed claims raised by Twin Metals Minnesota, which seeks to mine copper, nickel and precious metals on leased federal land near Ely. Although it had explored and invested in the land for 56 years, Twin Metals last year was denied an extension of two mineral leases, prompting the firm to seek court review.
“This is not about law; this is a political action intended to stop the Twin Metals project without conducting the environmental review prescribed in law,” Twin Metals said when the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) cancelled two mineral leases Jan. 26, 2022. The company subsequently labeled the DOI actions "arbitrary and capricious."
Project opponents filed a counter claim asking the court to dismiss Twin Metals’ lawsuit. Project supporters expressed outrage that Judge Cooper supported arguments made by opponents.
“This action sends a harsh message to the business community: do not expect fair treatment in the United States,” Jobs for Minnesotans said in a prepared statement. “A company can spend more than half-a-billion dollars on exploration, research, community engagement and development of a project based on mineral leases in good standing for over 50 years - and get them taken out from under you at a moment’s notice due to what seems like a closed-door political favor, instead of rigorous, site-specific, scientific studies and public review of the project plan.”
Twin Metals has previously said it has invested more than $550 million into project development during the past 12 years. Included was “extensive environmental, engineering, hydrogeological and community engagement work,” the company said. Opponents, however, hailed the decision.
“This is a huge win for science, the law, for people, and for some of the cleanest water in the country,” Friends of the Boundary Waters said in a news release.
The current battle is far from the first. Twin Metals filed the latest renewal application in mid-2013. But in 2016, then-Gov. Mark Dayton ordered the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) not to authorize or enter into any new lease agreements for mining operations on state lands in "close proximity" to the BWCA. The mine would be more than 16 miles away, but the governor didn't explain his distance parameters. Dayton's decision came after he previously endorsed the development in a meeting with Twin Metals officials.
Then, in the final days of then-President Barack Obama’s term, the federal government launched its own offensive and denied renewal of Twin Metals’ federal mineral leases. That decision was reversed during the presidency of Donald Trump, then reversed again under President Joe Biden. And in January of 2023, the DOI issued a 20-year mining moratorium on 225,000 acres of federal land near the Boundary Waters, dealing a further blow to the proposed mine and other potential mines for copper, nickel and precious metals within the BWCA watershed.
Jobs for Minnesotans said the communities of northeastern Minnesota will reman steadfast in supporting Twin Metals in the company's next move to defend mineral rights. The group said Twin Metals will bring thousands of jobs to a region that deeply needs investment.
Additionally, Jobs for Minnesotans said the decision doesn't adhere to the Biden administration's own policies. The group noted that just this week, Biden announced a $150 million investment through the Department of Energy to advance domestic production of critical minerals – some of the same minerals Twin Metals would be mining.
"You cannot combat the climate crisis through green energy technologies like electric vehicles, solar panels or windmills without the minerals that are located in northeast Minnesota. We as a country cannot continue to shut out an industry in one breath and then expect to have the ability to make this critical clean energy transition in another," Jobs for Minnesotans said.