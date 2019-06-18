Nolle enters Duluth mayoral race

Dave Nolle on Tuesday announced ihis candidacy for Duluth mayor.
In his announcement, he described himself as "a seasoned executive, who leads strategically and authentically, demonstrates organizational values through servant leadership, has a high level of emotional intelligence and integrity, celebrates diversity, works collaboratively, inspires commitment, navigates change, and keeps the organization moving forward on every level."
Nolle recently retired after 25 years in leadership roles with Boy Scouts of America. He remained in Duluth, where is raising his young family. He said Duluth has the great outdoors, spectacular healthcare, a vibrant arts and culture scene and much more. Yet, Duluth also has challenges such as aging infrastructure, drug/opioid epidemic, and stagnant population growth.
As an outsider to city politics, Nolle said he believes as mayor he can bring best-method approaches learned during his decades of organizational leadership to retain and recruit an even stronger business climate; welcome population growth through continued encouragement of economic growth; address affordable housing shortfalls; and continue to positively promote the city.