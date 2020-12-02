Nokels steps down at St. Luke's; Long and Van Deelen named interim execs

St. Luke’s Board of Directors has named St. Luke’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Eric Lohn and St. Luke’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Nick Van Deelen as interim co-presidents/CEOs.
Lohn and Dr. Van Deelen will share the roles at least through mid-year 2021, at which time the Board of Directors will re-evaluate and determine the permanent organizational structure.
They are taking over for Kevin Nokels who has stepped down after serving as president and chief executive since August of 2019. The healthcare nonprofit gave no further explanation about Nokels' departure.
“We thank Kevin for the talent he brought to St. Luke’s, especially during this incredibly challenging pandemic,” Board Vice Chair Herb Minke said in a news release.
Lohn has been St. Luke’s CFO for more than seven years and will also continue serving as CFO. Prior to joining St. Luke’s, he worked for CentraCare Health, based in St. Cloud, including serving as regional CFO.
Dr. Van Deelen has served as St. Luke’s CMO since January and will continue serving in that role. He has also been practicing emergency medicine at St. Luke’s for more than 22 years and previously served as St. Luke’s Emergency Department medical director.
“We appreciate Eric’s and Nick’s willingness to step into these roles,” Minke said. “We are confident in their ability to lead St. Luke’s, along with the rest of the executive team. They have already showed exemplary leadership during this pandemic and the challenges it has presented.”