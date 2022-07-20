As part of a partnership between the Greater Downtown Council and Duluth 1200 Fund, nine businesses were selected to share space in a Pop-Up CoLab in the 300 block of West Superior Street. Many of the businesses gave a sneak peak of their merchandise as they put up tents and participated in Sidewalk Days last week. Now, they are focusing efforts on preparing their space inside the storefronts.
It’s expected that the businesses will be ready to open their doors on Aug. 2. They are sharing the currently vacant storefront space at 313 and 317 W. Superior St.
This program is made possible as the property owner is providing the space for free through mid-October and the Duluth 1200 Fund is providing grants to each participant to assist with costs related to such things as utilities, marketing and inventory. Selection preference was provided to BIPOC, women and veteran owned businesses. Five of the participants are a part of the Family Freedom Center’s Freedom Youth Start-Up program and continued support is provided to these participants through Family Freedom Center and Family Rise Together.
The Pop-Up CoLab tenants include the following businesses:
Andrea’s Art: Custom jewelry
Auntie’s Stand: Cosmetics
Aonehc LLC: Jewelry, soaps, lotions
Cheesecake & Co: Cheesecake and other food offerings
Kings Klothing: Urban apparel
MBK Clothing: Urban apparel and accessories
Rose from the Rough: Soaps, candles and novelty gifts
Scarlet Blu Cosmetics: Cosmetics
TheFreshKid: Custom shoes and apparel