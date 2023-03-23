The National Federation of Independent Business in Minnesota (NFIB) is raising alarm about the increasing cost of the Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) proposal in a state fiscal analysis released this week.
The new estimate, NFIB said in a news release, shows the PFML payroll tax will cost workers and employers nearly $1.5 billion in the first full year of the program – nearly double the $840 million previously estimated.
On top of the higher estimated cost, joint budget targets released Tuesday by Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders set the level of PFML reserve funding at $668 million, or nearly two thirds less than the $1.7 billion proposed in the PFML legislation. If the PFML program proves more expensive than estimated, a smaller reserve means small business owners and workers will pay higher PFML taxes.
“The PFML program will almost certainly see higher payroll tax hikes and encounter solvency issues very early on,” said NFIB Minnesota State Director John Reynolds. “What does that mean for small business owners? A bleak outlook: not only will they struggle to manage the workforce challenges posed by this massive mandate, but they’ll also likely have to pay much more in taxes than they’re expecting.”
Minnesota’s current Paid Family Leave proposal (SF 2/HF 2) includes a 0.7% payroll tax paid by employers and employees. The proposed program would offer up to 24 weeks of paid leave benefits and wage replacement up to 100% of the state average weekly wage. Payroll tax collection and benefit applications are set to begin on July 1, 2025.
Washington state launched its PFML program in 2020. Washington’s PFML payroll tax has increased from 0.4% to 0.8% since the beginning of the program as state officials grapple with solvency challenges. Washington’s program currently offers 16 to 18 weeks of leave benefits with a maximum wage replacement set at 90% of the state average weekly wage.
Oregon enacted a PFML program in 2019. Employers and employees began paying a 1% PFML payroll tax the beginning of this year, but program benefits were delayed until Sept. 1, 2023, due to a series of challenges with implementation. Oregon is again considering delaying the program over fears of inadequate funding. Oregon’s program offers 12 to 14 weeks of paid leave benefits with a maximum wage replacement set at 120% of the state average weekly wage.