News Tribune will cut print frequency to twice weekly

The region’s largest daily newspaper said Wednesday it will reduce its print edition to twice weekly to cope with the expensive printing process.
Duluth News Tribune Editor Rick Lubbers made the announcement in a column posted on the DNT’s web page.
“… a daily newspaper is expensive to produce and deliver. It only works financially when there is a strong combination of print subscribers and print advertisers,” said Lubbers, a long time print journalist who worked at the Duluth Budgeteer and Superior Telegram before moving to the News Tribune.
News will continue to be published digitally each day, with the print edition to be distributed on Wednesday and Saturday, Lubbers wrote.
“Print advertising and subscriptions have been declining for years, all while digital readership continues to grow. Unfortunately, the pandemic has accelerated the advertising decline, greatly challenging the economics of the printed paper,” he explained. While that is true, digital advertising also generates far less revenue than print advertising, most publishers agree.
Although a reduction of print days is new to Duluth, it has been adopted elsewhere by a variety of newspaper publishers including Forum Communications, the DNT’s parent company. A dozen years ago, the Superior Telegram reduced its print schedule from six days a week to twice weekly. The move came shortly after the Telegram was purchased by Forum.
More recently, Forum Communication's flagship newspaper in Fargo, called The Forum, ended its Monday and Friday editions. That decision in April was followed this week by The Forum's conversion to a twice weekly print edition. And the company’s Grand Forks Herald announced in April it would become a twice weekly. At the time, Forum Communications CEO Bill Marcil Jr. said the COVID-19 pandemic was contributing to the financial challenges, even though newspapers were considered an essential business and offices were allowed to remain open.
“We have lost advertisers who have been forced to pull their placements as their own businesses shut their doors – either temporarily or permanently. We have lost subscribers – some who are concerned about how they can afford their subscription at a time when they may no longer be getting a paycheck,” he wrote.
On April 10, the DNT announced it had eliminated eight advertising salespersons, which gave a hint of what might be coming. The cuts represented approximately two-thirds of its ad staff. That news was followed on May 1 by an announcement that the Lake County News Chronicle in Two Harbors, also owned by Forum, would cease publication on May 22. According to Facebook postings, some long-time DNT journalists recently revealed they were offered buyouts to leave the newspaper.
In his Wednesday column, Lubbers said the print reduction will trigger cuts to the company’s circulation employees and elimination of its independent carriers. But news content won’t be compromised, he added.
“As difficult as it has been, the decision to reduce print delivery days ensures we can still deliver the most comprehensive news report to the Northland for many years to come,” Lubbers wrote.