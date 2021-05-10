After weeks of requests, the Duluth News Tribune succeeded last Friday in its effort to gain access to the release of the purchase agreement for the sale of Historic Old Central High School.
Duluth Public Schools released the purchase agreement on May 8, which revealed the selling price of $3 million to developer Saturday Properties.
Saturday Properties plans to renovate the historic school into a 125-unit apartment building.
Historic Old Central opened in 1892 and functioned as a high school until 1971. In 1972 it was placed listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The purchase agreement can be terminated by Saturday Properties until July 25 for a number of reasons. The developer can bow out if they are denied tax increment financing or rezoning approval from the city, or if they don’t receive an historic tax credit from the National Park Service, among other reasons.