The NorthMet nonferrous minerals mining proposal suffered a setback Aug. 2 when the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled a previous Minnesota Pollution Control Agency permitting decision was “arbitrary and capricious,” ordering the parties to provide more clarification and documentation.
NewRange Copper Nickel said, in a prepared statement, that it “looks forward to working with the respective state, federal and tribal agencies to address the court’s ruling,” expressing confidence that the additional proceedings will “confirm the project protects water quality.”
At issue was the MPCA’s decision to issue a water quality permit for the NorthMet project—a combined National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System/State Disposal System permit (NPDES/SDS). Further, one of the plaintiffs, WaterLegacy, alleged in a motion that the MPCA and the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had “developed a plan to keep EPA criticism of the NorthMet permit out of the public record.”
“On the issue of the permitting process, we conclude there are danger signals suggesting that the MPCA did not take a hard look at whether the permit complies with the Clean Water Act (CWA) and that the MPCA did not genuinely engage in reasoned decision-making in dealing with concerns that were raised by the EPA,” the unanimous decision said. “We therefore conclude that the action taken by the MPCA in issuing the permit was arbitrary and capricious and remand to the MPCA for further proceedings.”
Of particular concern to some justices was whether or not the MPCA shared the EPA concerns with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, which has its own standards that must be met.
“If the MPCA approved a permit that violates the Band’s water quality standards — which seems possible given the inadequate record before us — then the MPCA failed to treat the Band with appropriate solicitude under the law and approved a permit that threatens the Band’s cultural traditions. For the more than 4,000 members of the Fond du Lac Band, natural resource rights are more than just a property right, they are a way of life,” Justice Anne McKeig wrote.” While I agree with the outcome from the court and join the court’s opinion in full, I write separately to emphasize the defective administrative proceeding employed by the MPCA. The EPA raised more than mere concerns with the MPCA’s draft permit; the EPA identified specific inadequacies that, if left in the final permit, failed to protect the Band’s standards.”
“By failing to make a record of how the agencies resolved the inadequacies that the EPA identified in the draft permit, the MPCA continued this country’s centuries-long history of threatening tribal resources with political disregard of tribal rights,” added Justice Natalie Hudson.
The court decision is not expected to have any impact on the transaction announced in July whereby Glencore AG will acquire full ownership of PolyMet, subject to approval by PolyMet shareholders, court approval and other customary closing conditions.