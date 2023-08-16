NewRange Copper Nickel LLC and United Steelworkers (USW) have reached a memorandum of understanding as the critical minerals developer seeks to start Minnesota's first non-ferrous mining operation.
The USW said the agreement means the union and NewRange Copper Nickel will work together as NewRange Copper Nickel looks to develop its copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group minerals project near Hoyt Lakes.
“USW jobs on the Iron Range are safer and pay more than ever thanks to the leadership, hard work and dedication of union members,” said Emil Ramirez, USW District 11 director. “The next generation of workers also deserves the rights, benefits and security of a fair union contract.”
Tannice McCoy, NewRange Copper Nickel general manager, said she looks forward to working with the USW to develop a source of critical minerals needed for the clean energy economy.
“We are pleased to make this important cooperation agreement with the United Steelworkers,” said McCoy. “It is built on the shared value of responsible mining that provides economic opportunity to workers and surrounding communities while protecting the environment.”
NewRange Copper Nickel is a joint venture of PolyMet Mining Corp. and Teck Resources Limited.
The two companies forged the joint venture to develop PolyMet's NorthMet project and Teck's nearby Mesaba project.
The two ore bodies are part of the Duluth Complex, an estimated eight billion-ton untapped minerals reserve.
Ramirez said it's important for the nation to develop its mineral supply chains.
“USW members and their families have lived and worked in Minnesota's Iron Range for generations,” Ramirez said. “As we look to the future, it's essential that we're building out all our domestic supply chains. That begins with mining.”
For years, the USW has represented hourly paid workers at five northeastern Minnesota taconite plants.
Labor contract negotiations at a sixth taconite plant, Northshore Mining Co., are underway after workers at the facilities in Babbitt and Silver Bay elected through a card check campaign to organize under the USW.