In the mining business, the strengths of two companies are better than one.
A joint venture agreement between PolyMet Mining Corp. and Teck American, Inc., will benefit the advancement of each company's copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metals projects in northeastern Minnesota, company officials say.
“The real goal here is to advance NorthMet as it is permitted, a 32,000 ton-per-day operation and at the same time begin to study opportunities for Mesaba,” said Bruce Richardson, PolyMet spokesman. “There's two completely different deposits in different stages of development.”
Officials of the companies on Wednesday, July 20, announced an agreement which places both of their mineral projects under a 50:50 single management project, NewRange Copper Nickel, LLC.
PolyMet for about 18 years has been seeking to construct Minnesota's first non-ferrous mining operation at the eastern end of Minnesota's Iron Range.
Scoping for the PolyMet project began in 2005.
Its project is called NorthMet.
Assets of the former LTV Steel Mining Co. taconite plant near Aurora and Hoyt Lakes would support the project.
Teck American, based in Spokane, Wash., is exploring development of a reserve of copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metals north of the PolyMet project.
The deposit, known as Mesaba, has for decades been explored and defined.
As NewRange Copper Nickel LLC, the two projects contain about half of the known copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group resources within the eight billion ton Duluth Complex, according to PolyMet.
The joint venture is a reflection of why northeastern Minnesota's mining resources are attractive to global mining investment firms, said Frank Ongaro, MiningMinnesota executive director.
“As the world moves toward cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, nonferrous minerals are critical,” Ongaro said. “MiningMinnesota is very pleased with the news that PolyMet and Teck Resources are embarking on a joint venture to develop NorthMet and further study the Mesaba deposits within the world-renowned Duluth Complex. This collaboration is exactly what Minnesota needs.”
PolyMet's expertise in permitting will help Teck, Richardson said.
Teck's technical operating experience and financial resources will help PolyMet, he said.
Teck American officials say the venture can help support clean energy development.
“The NewRange Copper Nickel join venture brings together two large, well-defined mineral resources in the established Iron Range mining area of Minnesota,” Don Lindsay, Teck Resources Limited president and chief executive officer said in a news release. “This agreement will help unlock a new domestic supply of critical metals for the low-carbon transition through responsible mining.”
U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber said the joint venture is positive news for the Iron Range.
“Today’s announcement of additional investment in mining in northern Minnesota is great news for Iron Range communities,” Stauber said in a statement. “Our district is blessed with vast mineral wealth unmatched anywhere else in the world. The Duluth Complex contains 95% of America’s nickel, 88% of our cobalt, and more than one-third of our copper, crucial to national security and alternative energy goals. And in Minnesota, we can mine these minerals safer and cleaner than anywhere else, under our strict environmental and labor standards. I will put our workforce up against any other in the world, as northeastern Minnesotans will develop the resources needed for America's national security, electric vehicles, and for use in our modern world. Ventures such as NewRange Copper Nickel help support our mining way of life up north and will help the United States achieve mineral dominance and independence.”
The joint venture is expected to close by the end of the year, Richardson said.
Upon closure, a two-to-six month transition period is expected, he said.
Glencore, a Switzerland-based natural resources company, has a 71 percent interest in PolyMet.