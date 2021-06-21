Longtime New Jersey forest products producer will build oriented strand board plant in Cohasset
A new wood products manufacturing plant is coming to northeastern Minnesota.
Huber Engineered Woods LLC (HEW), a subsidiary of a 138 year-old family-owned wood products producer headquartered in Edison, N.J., announced plans today to build a $440 million oriented strand board plant in Cohasset.
A $15 million package providing funding assistance to help the company build the plant was recommended for approval today at a Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation special board meeting.
The plant will be built on more than 400 acres of property currently owned by Minnesota Power at its Boswell Energy Center.
With the approval of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation support and other financial assistance, the project moves forward toward construction.
“It's one of the largest projects we've done,” said Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner said. “It's very cool stuff.”
Construction of the plant is expected to take about two years.
Roughly 300 to 400 construction workers will be needed to build the plant.
About 158 will be employed directly at the plant at median pay of $31 an hour plus benefits. Several hundred spin-off jobs in the forest products industry, transportation and vendor support services will also be created.
Expectations are 150 logging trucks per day will be needed to supply the plant with wood.
About 20,000 trucks and 330 rail cars per year will be required to transport finished product from the plant.
HEW already operates five mills in the United States.
The Cohasset mill will be its most efficient and sustainable operation, according to the company.
“This new chapter of growth for our company, with the development of our sixth mill, is the result of tremendous collaboration between our company, Governor (Tim) Walz and leaders within a range of entities in the State of Minnesota,” Brian Carlson, HEW president said in a news release. “We look forward to being an integral part of the community and a key partner in the future success of the county and the state. We are pleased to bring this new investment and set of employment opportunities to Itasca County and the surrounding areas. It is our desire for our new operations to be a shining example of our company's commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workforce.”
The plant will consume about 800,000 to one million tons of primarily aspen per year.
“I'm really excited for the opportunities this brings not only to our community, but for the region,” said Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids.
Over the last decade or more, the number of wood products plants has been steadily declining.
Closure of the Verso mill in Duluth in June 2020 is the most recent closure. In 2009, the Ainsworth facility near Cook, a producer of oriented strand board, also closed. The mill closures have reduced the marketplace for timber, leading to a number of loggers exiting the forest products business.
“We've lost so many paper mills and board plants over the years,” said Phillips. “We're way down on consumption.”
HEW is a subsidiary of J.M. Huber Corp.
J.M. Huber manufactures specialty engineered wood materials, creates engineered woods and a variety of food, beverage, household products and industrial applications.
Its product line includes sheathing, roof sheathing, wall sheathing, insulated sheathing, long length sheathing and subflooring.
The company is big on community engagement, according to the J.M. Huber web site. The company supports local education programs, wellness programs, affordable housing initiatives, and donates products and funds to humanitarian causes, according to the web site.
For years, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation has been seeking to attract another major wood products plant to the region, said Phillips.
“That's been our number one priority,” said Phillips of the HEW project. “There's been a lot of focus on this.”
The region's vast wood basket and technical talent helped drive HEW's decision to locate in northeastern Minnesota, according to Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
State support comes from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Douglas J. Johnson Economic Protection Trust Fund and the Minnesota 21st Century Fund.
Along with Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, City of Cohasset, Itasca County, Minnesota Power and Itasca County Economic Development Corp., are assisting development.