New Viking Expedition Ship Scheduled to Visit Duluth in 2022

Viking has announced its first expedition ship, the Viking Ocantis, has hit a major construction milestone, offering a first look at this brand-new vessel Duluth will see sailing into port in 2022.
The 378-guest ship will debut in 2022, notably visiting Duluth as part of an 8-day itinerary exploring Lake Superior and Lake Michigan. Other ports of call include Thunder Bay, Canada, the Apostle Islands, WI, Houghton, MI, Mackinac Island, MI, and Milwaukee, WI. The vessel will also sail voyages in Antarctica.
Viking is constructing a second and identical expedition ship, Viking Polaris, which will debut later in 2022. The expedition vessels are small enough to navigate remote polar regions and the St. Lawrence River, while large enough to provide stability in the roughest seas. The Viking Ocantis and Viking Polaris provide all the luxury amenities typical of a Viking cruise ship, but with a few elements unique to the expedition line – including "The Hangar," an enclosed, in-ship marina that permits launch of small excursion craft, and "The Laboratory," which will accommodate Viking Resident Scientists working on a variety of studies.
“Viking is a global industry leader in expedition cruising and investing in these ships demonstrates their commitment to Great Lakes Cruising,” said Anna Tanski, President of Visit Duluth. “Duluth provides an ideal port of call, rich with history, cultural experiences and outdoor exploration. We’ve been working with Viking for more than a year to develop enticing and unique itineraries for shore
excursions their passengers won’t find anywhere else.”