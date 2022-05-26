A new Omnibus Liquor Bill was signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz this week. The bill allows smaller breweries to sell a limited number of 4 and 6 packs to-go in addition to crowlers and growlers. It also enables all craft breweries, no matter their size, to sell beer to-go in growlers.
These changes will support the recovery of thousands of Minnesota small businesses and positively impact the Minnesota economy in the long-term, according to a statement from the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild. Brewery owners will be able to generate new revenue and expand the access and choices that customers have been asking for. The additional production and movement of locally-made craft beverages throughout the state will bolster all three tiers of Minnesota’s liquor system as well as Minnesota’s agriculture and tourism industries, said the statement.
“This is the very end of a long and arduous road.” says Bob Galligan, director of Government and Industry Relations for the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild. “The best part of finally seeing the signing of this bill into law is remembering that we did it together. Not just brewers and our consumers, but legislators worked across the aisle. We worked and negotiated with stakeholders from all 3 tiers. Frankly, this is how our democracy is supposed to function, and it feels really good when it does.”
This bill stemmed from the work of the “Drink Local Economic Recovery Package” of 2021.