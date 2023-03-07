Hibbing Taconite Co. has some new life
Minnesota Executive Council approval of two new mineral leases and the extension of another lease will extend mine life at Hibbing Taconite, according to Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., majority owner and operator of the Minnesota Iron Range taconite plant.
“On behalf of our more than 2,000 employees in the State of Minnesota, we would like to thank the Minnesota Executive Council for the approval of the mineral leases that will allow Hibbing Taconite to extend operations another nine months through 2026,” said Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer. “We remain confident that, once we obtain the state leases to add to Nashwauk land already controlled by Cleveland-Cliffs, we will then be able to extend the life of Hibbing Taconite for decades.”
The five-member executive council unanimously approved a new lease on 80 acres of school trust lands, a new lease on 39.6 acres of tax forfeit lands and extended an existing lease on 40 acres of tax forfeited lands by 10 years, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Lands and Minerals Division.
The executive council action gives Hibbing Taconite the ability to mine about 8.5 million tons of additional taconite, according to the DNR. Access to additional crude ore is critical to Hibbing Taconite. The taconite plant has been projected to run out of crude ore in 2025. Without new sources of crude ore, the facility would shut down, Cleveland-Cliffs has said.
Chris Johnson, United Steelworkers Local 2705 president at Hibbing Taconite, says the executive council action is a lift for workers.
“Anytime we can add months, it's going to help with morale,” said Johnson.
The 7.8 million ton-per-year taconite plan employs about 750.
Cleveland-Cliffs is also seeking to secure state mineral leases on about 2,664 acres near Nashwauk formerly held by Mesabi Metallics. Cleveland-Cliffs already holds about 3,700 acres in the area.
United States Steel Corp., minority owner of Hibbing Taconite and owner of nearby Keetac in Keewatin, has also indicated interest in the former Mesabi Metallics leases to the DNR.
Scranton Holding Company, a Hibbing-based scram mining company, is seeking surface or mineral rights on six of the 66 former Mesabi Metallics leased parcels.
The Minnesota Executive Council includes the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor and attorney general. Any recommendation by the DNR on awarding the 2,664 acres must be approved by the executive council.
In northeastern Minnesota, Cleveland-Cliffs also owns and operates United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes, Minorca Mine near Virginia and Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay.