New hotel, restaurant and taproom slated for downtown Superior

A new hotel, restaurant and taproom are on tap for downtown Superior.
Mayor Jim Paine announced on Facebook this week that Cobblestone Hotel and Suites, Wissota Chophouse and a taproom will be established on the old Palace Theatre property in downtown Superior. The development is slated for completion in 2020.
A similar Cobblestone Hotel and Suites was recently established in Ashland, Wis. near the Deep Water Grill and South Shore Brewery.
In a statement Paine said the development would be an exciting new development for the reinvigorated downtown area.
“Today we took the first formal steps towards the approval of the Cobblestone Hotels and Wissota Chophouse and Taproom in the heart of our Downtown on the Palace Theater site,” he said. “We continue to focus on construction and new development in our downtown and business districts and this is a major step forward. Not only is this a great new restaurant for Superior but it helps us grow retail as well. Nothing grows business like customers. Cobblestone will bring hundreds of people to our downtown every year while filling a vacant lot with a beautiful new building.”