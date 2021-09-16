Lake Superior Dental broke ground last week on a new 4,500-square-foot dental office in Two Harbors. The private health care business currently operates out of a main street location in downtown Two Harbors, and its new location will be on Highway 2. Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation supported the project with a $275,000 Development Infrastructure grant to the city to help pay for site preparation related to water, sewer, storm sewer and electrical.
The new dental office will create approximately 15 construction jobs and 10 fulltime jobs at Lake Superior Dental. Total project investment is estimated at $1.6 million.
The new Two Harbors office will have eight treatment rooms and expanded services to perform specialty care not currently offered in its downtown location. Lake Superior Dental has three other offices in northeastern Minnesota locations: Cloquet, Duluth and Hermantown.
“Our agency was pleased to support this project in which a private business is investing in one of the region’s communities,” said Commissioner Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation. “Dental and health care clinics can have a positive economic impact in the community in which they are located. They employ people who impact local spending, and the facility itself can purchase from other local businesses and generate tax revenues.”
Funding partners include Lake Superior Dental, the city of Two Harbors and Lake County. Learn more about Lake Superior Dental.