A series of November decisions have cleared the way for Enbridge to launch its Line 3 replacement project following years of delay. The project has undergone six years of review, more than 70 public meetings, numerous comment periods and a 13,500-page Environmental Impact Statement, according to the American Petroleum Institute.
On Nov. 12, the petroleum transportation firm received approvals from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources including the project’s 401 Water Quality Certification. In turn, that cleared the way for a determination from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regarding federal permits.
"The Line 3 project has been designed to minimize impacts to sensitive streams and wetlands. Enbridge pipelines have coexisted with some of the nation’s most productive wild rice waters for 70 years. As the Administrative Law Judge confirmed, Enbridge and the MPCA identified the best and most prudent crossing method for each stream, identified and counted the full acreage of wetlands, and correctly determined best protections for wetlands and waterbodies," the company said.
The Minnesota DNR permits range from a license for utility crossing of state land and public water to water appropriation for dust control, hydrostatic testing and horizontal directional drilling. Enbridge has now received all 10 of the DNR permits and authorizations for the Line 3 project. It still needs final permits and authorizations before construction can begin.
On Nov. 22, Enbridge received its final federal permits and authorization from the Corps of Engineers. That was followed a day later by construction authorization from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, leaving only a final state storm water permit for work to begin.
"With these approvals, Enbridge has now received all remaining federal permits required for replacing Line 3, an essential maintenance project that will better protect Minnesota communities and the environment," the company said.
The $2.6 billion private investment will bring 4,200 union construction jobs, provide more than $100 million in tribal employment and business opportunities and comes at a time of record unemployment caused by the COVID pandemic.
The Line 3 Replacement Project is already built and in service in Canada and Wisconsin and was recently completed in North Dakota, leaving Minnesota as the missing link in the longterm plan to replace the aging original Line 3. Enbridge said it has come to agreement with all of the private land owners on Line 3 in Minnesota.
Final state permits and authorizations are needed for work to begin before the end of 2020, the company said.
The Corps of Engineers review process included consultation with 30 participating tribes.