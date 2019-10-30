The merger between National Bank of Commerce (NBC) and Republic Bank was approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve, and became official Friday. Both banks put their primary focus on commercial lending.
Natcom Bankshares, the Superior-based bank holding company that owns National Bank of Commerce, received federal permission to buy 49 percent of the voting shares of Republic Bancshares, Inc., which is the Duluth-based owner of Republic Bank, in December of 2017. The shares were acquired from Michael Paulucci, son of the late Jeno Paulucci, who founded Republic Bank.
NBC received permission to buy the remaining shares in July 2019.
“This merger presents us with the opportunity to take the best of both organizations and provide superior services as one. Together, we will be able to make even more possible for our customers and our community,” NBC President and CEO Steve Burgess said at the time.
For the next five weeks, NBC customers will need to use NBC branches and Republic Bank customers will need to use Republic Bank branches for deposits and banking transactions, NBC says on its web page. The two companies will merge their banking technology from Dec. 7 to 8, after which any branch of the combined company may be used. Until then, NBC will operate Republic Bank locations under the name “Republic Bank, Inc., a division of National Bank of Commerce.”
The transaction represents one of several bank mergers to occur in the Twin Ports during recent years. Others include the Park State Bank acquisition of Pioneer and the Frandsen Bank and Trust purchase of a Duluth Alerus branch.