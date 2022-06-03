NBC purchases Superior City Center building

After outgrowing its IT and operations center on South Tower Avenue, National Bank of Commerce in Superior announced a major real estate purchase to accommodate the company’s growing footprint.
NBC has closed on the purchase of the old city hall at 1409 Hammond Ave., not to be confused with Superior’s other old city hall at Broadway and Hammond. City and county offices, including the Douglas County Jail, had occupied the structure until 2003. The 63,000-square-foot building later was purchased by A&L Properties and Tom Stender, was remodeled and then converted to a private office building that once house Le Bistro restaurant.
One current anchor tenant, Enbridge Energy, has a long-term lease and will remain. Some smaller tenants also will stay, but when they leave, NBC may use their space to accommodate growth within the company’s regional community bank, said Brad Roden, executive vice president and chief banking officer.
“We occupied 5,000 square feet in our old building but outgrew it and needed additional space. We need about 20,000 now,” Roden said.
The previous NBC structure, originally constructed for a bookseller, had 5,200 square feet available, although some was basement space.
About 50 employees will work from the Hammond Avenue building, known as Superior City Center, which has three floors plus underground parking. They include those assigned to IT, loan and other banking operations.
“We’re in the growth mode and this will allow us to continue that throughout the region,” Roden said.
NBC has 10 offices in its system, which includes Northwestern Wisconsin and Northeastern Minnesota. The privately-held firm has $1.2 billion in assets and employs about 185 persons.
The selling price was not disclosed, but when the building was last sold in 2004, it went for $500,000 but needed extensive upgrades. When it re-opened in 2006, the remodeling costs totaled $6 million, according to news clips from the Duluth News Tribune.