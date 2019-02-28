An expansion project in Nashwauk took a critical step forward last week when the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) gave a green light to an equipment purchase loan to Midwest Manufacturing and Mechanical.
The company requested a $116,000 participation loan from the economic development agency to fund the purchase of new machinery, which would result in the creation of new jobs and expansion of its customer base outside the area.
Midwest Manufacturing employs 33 and is located in the Nashwauk Industrial Park. The company manufactures custom designed industrial sizing/classifying screens for use in coal, iron ore and food industries.
Mike Stiglich, one of the two principals of the company, told the IRRRB the machinery purchases aimed to make operations more efficient. Midwest Manufacturing has been working over the course of the past five to seven years to secure customers outside the area. “We don’t ever want to get into the cyclical ups and downs of the taconite industry,” Stiglich told the board at last week’s meeting.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $266,000. The financing package includes the IRRRB loan, a $116,000 loan from American Bank of the North and $34,000 in borrower equity. The city of Nashwauk also approved incentives for the project including a reduced land sale price, site improvements and JOBZ credits.
The expansion is set to create one to two new positions with wages ranging from $14 to $35 per hour plus benefits. While the immediate job creation is modest, Stiglich indicated his employment growth was stifled by the local labor pool shortage. “If I could hire 10 to 15 tomorrow, I’d do it,” he said.
Rep. Sandy Layman, R – Cohasset, noted the labor pool shortage was a problem for many local employers. “It’s the number one obstacle to growth in our economy,” she said. “If (employers) are all looking for workers then that’s where our attention and energy should go.”
Sen, Tom Bakk, DFL – Cook, added that it wasn’t as simple as creating welding or other skilled trades programs at local community colleges. Small to mid-sized manufacturers, he noted, would always struggle to be competitive with the taconite mining industry and the lucrative wage/benefits packages offered there.
Following that discussion, the board passed a resolution in favor of funding the expansion project, which will be amortized over a five-year period. The loans will be secured by the company’s assets. American Bank and the IRRRB will share first lien position.