The City of Nashwauk says Mesabi Metallics’ property taxes are delinquent for the years 2020 and 2021 and the municipality demands full payment.
It’s the latest claim of unmet obligations that has been made against the company, and it comes after executives previously said they’d pay in full by Feb. 4. Fourteen months ago, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources threated to pull Mesabi Metallics' mineral leases, saying the firm owed $18 million in minimum base payments for 2020. The DNR also said Mesabi Metallics, as contractually required, failed to mine at least 1.6 million tons of ore from state properties in at least two quarters prior to Jan. 1, 2021, failed to complete construction of the pellet plant by the end of 2019, and failed to ship at least three million tons of iron ore pellets by the end of 2020.
The long-languishing project west of Nashwauk has been on-and-off again since 2003 under a number of different developers. The site contains some of the highest-grade ore remaining on Minnesota's Iron Range.
“Mesabi Metallics failed to deliver on that promise. No payment was made on February 4, 2022. Mayor Saari reached out again to see why. He was then told that a partial payment was being delivered to Itasca County and that a payment plan would be implemented,” the city said in a July 12 letter signed by Mayor Calvin Saari. It said on Feb. 10, a check for $443,365.00 was delivered to Itasca County. However, no payment plan was implemented, and no further payments have been made, according to the city.
In addition to the past due amount of $1,029,362.41, Mesabi Metallics also missed its property tax payment for the first half of 2022, which was due by May 16, the city contends. According to the Itasca County auditor/treasurer, the current amount past due within Nashwauk and for land outside the city limits is $1,219,998.93.
“Your non-payment of taxes has now placed the financial health of our city in jeopardy. You've shuttered this small-town community that has been nothing less than supportive of getting this project up and running,” said the mayor’s letter. “Nashwauk's financial consultant has strongly advised that the city not proceed with any projects until the issue is resolved. No street projects, no utility projects, no major repairs, no major purchases-nothing until the largest taxpayer within the City of Nashwauk decides to do the right thing and pay their bills.
“Our hands are bound by your inaction and failure to pay your liabilities. Mesabi Metallics ownership and leadership, we call on you to make the right choice. Mesabi Metallics has no future unless your total taxliability is resolved. The future health of our community depends on you paying your bills.
“The City of Nashwauk demands action from you now!”