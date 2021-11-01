The municipal and school district general election is November 2, 2021. In Duluth, polls will be open at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 8:00 p.m. Anyone who is in line to vote at or before 8:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote. In accordance with recommended public health guidance, masks are strongly recommended in polling places.
All ballots must be returned to the City Clerk’s Office for residents who have an absentee ballot at home. Ballots must be returned to the City Clerk’s Office by 3:00 p.m. on November 2 to be counted. Ballots cannot be returned to polling locations on Election Day.
City Hall remains open for residents wanting to vote early. City Hall will be open this Saturday, October 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The last day to vote early is Monday, November 1. City Hall will be open to voters from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
For any more voting information, to check your registration status or polling location, please visit www.mnvotes.org. The City Clerk’s office is also available to answer questions and can be reached at 218- 730-5500.