Multi-unit housing community in Duluth's Canal Park sold

Canal Park Square, a historic mixed-use redevelopment in Duluth's Canal Park business district, has been sold for $8.5 million, JLL Capital Markets of Minneapolis announced.
The sale includes 29 homes and six retail bays originally constructed in 1886. Previously owned by Sherman Associates, Canal Park Square went through a redevelopment in 2015 to convert the second story office space to luxury apartments. The community includes studio, one- and two-bedroom units, averaging 835 square feet in size, JLL Capital Markets said in a news release. The apartments also feature over 12-foot ceilings, exposed brick, stone accents, beautiful kitchens, walk-in closets and large windows overlooking Lake Superior. The community, situated at 302 South Lake Ave., offers a clubroom, fitness center, and is located near 310 Pub, Green Mill, Love Creamery, Cloud 9 Bistro, Canal Park Liquor and Rue 48 Salon. The buyer has not yet been identified.
The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team representing the seller, Sherman Associates, was led by Director Devon Dvorak, Managing Directors Mox Gunderson, Dan Linnell and Josh Talberg and Senior Director Adam Haydon.
“Canal Park Square presented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for investors to own the only apartment community and six well-performing retail bays in Canal Park,” said Dvorak. “It’s extremely difficult to develop in Canal Park, properties rarely ever change hands here and the property’s location isolates it from the rest of the competition in the city. This led to a lot of interest from groups who planned to buy and hold the property for years to come.”