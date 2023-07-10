MSA Professional Services, Inc. (MSA), which has an office in Duluth, announced its acquisition of Fredericksen Engineering effective July 10. The acquisition brings together two firms whose professionals have worked alongside one another for over 30 years.
Fredericksen Engineering has been providing heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) engineering design from its headquarters in Mequon, Wis., since 1953 — over 70 years of service. Fredericksen has earned a reputation of excellence in client relations and HVAC innovation with a portfolio of successful projects across the United States in partnership with architects, municipalities, county governments, school districts, public and private business owners, and consulting engineers, MSA said in the announcement.
Now a division of MSA, Fredericksen employees will join MSA’s multidisciplinary team of over 400 employee owners based in 17 offices across Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin — including Fredericksen’s current Mequon location, a suburb of Milwaukee. The Fredericksen staff will be a part of MSA’s Buildings service line, a division of the company devoted to the disciplines of architectural engineering, structural engineering, mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) and fire protection design.
“We are excited to bring the past 70 years of Fredereicksen Engineering history, experience and knowledge base to MSA,” commented Jason Testin, vice president of Fredericksen Engineering. “Having worked so closely with the MSA MEP team over the years on hundreds of projects, we believe we complement them well. The future is very bright for this partnership and we can’t wait to move forward together.”
“Fredericksen Engineering has been working side by side with MSA and the former Muermann Engineering team acquired by MSA in 2019 for so many years that this merge felt like a natural fit for both companies,” stated Randy All, PE, president of Fredericksen Engineering. “We feel strongly that this merge is not only going to be a great opportunity for our staff moving forward, but also a win-win in general for both the Fredericksen staff and the MSA engineering teams.”
“We are thrilled to welcome the staff of Fredericksen Engineering to MSA,” commented Gil Hantzsch, PE, chief executive officer. “Our MEP team members have partnered with the Fredericksen staff for decades and have garnered a deep respect and appreciation for their work ethic and quality of service. Such talents will only strengthen our company’s MEP offerings and allow us to provide even more full-service building systems support to our clients. We look forward to this next chapter together.”