A contested case hearing will be held by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency regarding the 401 water quality permit issued to Enbridge Energy for its Line 3 replacement project. In essence, the hearings will receive testimony that either was submitted earlier or could have been submitted at a large number of prior hearings.
While the MPCA previously stated its intention to meet the US Army Corps of Engineers’ Aug. 15 deadline, that date has been extended to Nov. 14, which is within the one-year anniversary of the application, as required by statute, Enbridge said.
“We are dismayed by today’s MPCA decision to conduct a contested case process for the Line 3 Replacement Project 401 certification. This decision delays the permitting process for a project that will protect the environment, which is progressively more at risk as this review process continues," the Jobs for Minnesotans group said in reaction to the announcement. "We recognize that the MPCA made this decision given the recent Court of Appeals ruling on PolyMet, a ruling that is up for review in the Minnesota Supreme Court.
The petroleum pipeline firm said it will continue to work with other permitting agencies towards the timely issuance of remaining permits in order to allow for the start of construction before year end 2020. Enbridge now expects the majority of the remaining $1.5 billion of capital spending to occur in 2021, with spending related to early construction preparation in 2020. The company said it will continue to advance pre-construction activities, to ensure an efficient schedule is maintained.
“While the contested case has caused a delay to the permitting process, we believe this additional step will strengthen the MPCA’s decision record,” said Vern Yu, president of Liquids Pipelines. “We have planned for various permitting scenarios with the objective of accelerating and completing construction of this important safety and maintenance driven project within six to nine months after we receive final permits.”
Enbridge said its Line 3 Replacement Project is the most studied pipeline in Minnesota’s history. It has already undergone an extensive contested case hearing process lasting nearly five years as part of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission’s review and approval of the project. There have been numerous public comment opportunities both written and in-person, including 70 public meetings. Jobs for Minnesotans agreed.
“Line 3 is the most thoroughly reviewed project in Minnesota’s history. Communities across Minnesota are waiting with urgency to put thousands of skilled tradespeople to work and for the $2.6 billion investment in the state’s energy infrastructure. This privately funded project will provide a significant economic stimulus for Greater Minnesota that is needed now more than ever.
“We encourage our allies in business, labor and communities who believe this project is right for Minnesota to remain engaged and resilient, and we ask that the MPCA and the Office of Administrative Hearings be efficient and keep the process laser focused on the narrow issues addressed in today’s agency decision.”
Line 3 is a shovel ready S$2.9 billion private investment that will bring 4,200 family-sustaining construction jobs, millions of dollars
in local spending and tax revenues. The project’s environmental impact statement, certificate of need and route permit were re-approved by the commission on Feb. 4. In addition, Enbridge has agreed to numerous permit conditions, as a result of stakeholder input during the process, and has committed to spend $100 million on Tribal business and employment.