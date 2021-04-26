MPCA asking state for $2.9 million for climate resiliency grants

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is asking for $2.9 million in state dollars for grants to cities, tribal nations and counties to prepare for their climate resiliency needs.
According to the MPCA, Minnesota’s stormwater aging infrastructure is woefully inadequate for the increasingly wet weather, resulting in wastewater overflows and costly damages to properties.
In response to documented rising severe weather events, the MPCA has proposed that state dollars be allocated to help communities assess infrastructure vulnerabilities, develop climate community plans, and predesign work to develop shovel-ready projects to secure future funding.
According to the MPCA, the proposal would fund just 15 communities each year in these efforts, but they say every dollar of investment would accrue six dollars of benefit.
MPCA’s assistant commissioner Katrina Kessler said it is always a struggle to get people excited about wastewater and stormwater issues. “Most of that system is underground and out of mind. It’s popular to invest in things we can see and quantify with our eyes rather than pipes under streets,” Kessler said.
She said that communities across the state are currently experiencing crises from extreme weather. “When you have a lot of rain and nowhere constructive for it to go, it’ll make its way into other places and overwhelm pipes and result in backing up into someone’s home or street.”
In the simplest terms, there are two sets of pipes under our cities. One set is for all the water that exits buildings from sinks, toilets and showers that drains to wastewater treatment plants. Processes break down and filter the water to meet discharge standards before it is released into the environment.
The second set of pipes are related to curbs and gutters, and that is where rain, snowmelt, and runoff go on their way to empty in most cases directly and untreated into the nearest body of water. Once a system is overwhelmed, untreated water goes into lakes and streams, often places that are the source of drinking water, or recreation, leaving communities exorbitant clean-up costs.
With a life expectancy of about 50 years, Kessler said it’s been about that long since a significant investment of federal monies has updated systems on a large scale.
“Now more extreme weather events are challenging systems that were not built to handle those levels of water, and local communities are having to bear that cost,” she said.
The $2.9 million the MPCA is asking the legislature for is for residential planning and engineering that would ready projects to be eligible for potential bonding dollars or federal funds in the near future. “This is a low starting point, but lack of money is a barrier for places to do the planning. We want to accelerate that work to make them competitively ready for future funding,” Kessler said.
Grants might be used to hire a consultant to prioritize needs. Other grant-funded projects may move into engineering design. Those that have already developed a plan may implement some component of that plan.
Insurance claims are one measure of the costliness of more severe weather. Mark Kulda, vice president of public affairs for the Insurance Federation of Minnesota, says that prior to 1998 the property insurance market was relatively stable in Minnesota.
Then in 1998 catastrophic weather events caused $1.5 billion in losses, more than in the previous 40 years combined.
“We had decades of stability, then it all changed, not with a slow, gradual increase, but like a switch was flipped,” Kulda stated.
Kulda said the IFM began to track Minnesota’s weather events more carefully once they realized that a significant change was afoot. What they found was a pattern of more frequent severe storms, more likely to spawn tornadoes, and greater than normal amounts of precipitation.
“We realized that instead of being a state with middle of the road premium prices, we were quickly entering the top ten, and in some years ranking as the top fifth or third for catastrophe lawsuits,” Kulda said.
Weather-related losses have not let up, with 2007’s catastrophe lawsuits in the state coming in only second to California, which had devastating wildfires that year. The all-time worst year in insurance losses for Minnesota was in 2010 with 144 tornado touchdowns, instead of the average 44 annually.
“We normally are about the 10th state with most tornado touchdowns. That year we beat even Texas,” Kulda said.
According to the Insurance Federation of Minnesota, 2012 record flooding in northeastern Minnesota caused $450 million total costs in Duluth alone, including insured losses, uninsured losses, and public infrastructure losses. Just three years later in 2015, there were over $250 million in hail-damage insured losses in Brainerd. The world’s 10th most expensive thunderstorm hit Twin Cities’ suburbs in 2017, a 20-minute storm that resulted in $3.2 billion in insurance claims.
Severe weather has pushed Minnesotan’s homeowners premiums to new highs, tripling an average of $368 in 1998, to $1,400 to insure the same $150,000 house in 2020.
“That increase puts our state just a couple dollars away from being ranked in the top ten most expensive states for homeowners insurance, an unbelievable increase considering we used to be in the bottom third,” Kulda said.
According to Kulda there is no need to debate the cause of climate change, saying the time has come to figure out how to best prepare for it, based on the documentation from the insurance industry.
“We are the experts on what is happening, and it’s a real clear picture that changing weather means we need to prepare for this to mitigate future losses,” Kulda stated.
While insurance losses from damaged buildings have been skyrocketing, Kulda said that most homes are uninsured for flood damage. He cautioned that even those living outside high-risk flood zones would be wise to consider it with increased rainfall expectations.
Duluth native Sen. Jen McEwen said her endorsement of the proposed legislation is a no-brainer, but that it doesn’t go far enough. “The proposal is very modest. Of course we should do this and should have been planning how to shore up for the climate crisis when I was a kid in the ’80s,” said McEwen.
Calling the proposal “bare minimum,” McEwen said taking action to create better climate resiliency could create an economic renaissance by transitioning to a cleaner and greener economy. Being on the threshold of crisis also presents economic opportunities, she said, from transportation, to city planning, worker’s rights and health care.
“We are sitting on a precious resource of clean fresh water with Lake Superior and all our lakes, as we move into the next decade we could become the epicenter for experts, science and manufacturing all built around a clean water infrastructure,” McEwen said.
The state legislature is currently debating an omnibus bill where this funding would be included, with the current session ending May 17th.