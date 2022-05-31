More damage being found following Monday's storms

Lake Country Power line crews continue to make progress as they repair damages and restore electric service for more than 7,900 cooperative members affected by Monday's storm.
The number of outages has fluctuated on May 31 from the steady winds and trees that continue to fall onto lines and break poles, the company said in a news release. "It’s almost a losing battle with the wind. There were 156 different outage location points earlier this morning, which has grown to 258 total outages needing restoration by 3:00 p.m. this afternoon," the utility said in a prepared statement.
Lake Country Power is hoping for restoration by 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, however the growing number of broken poles is making this prediction uncertain.
The cooperative has 51 lineworkers, two tree crews, and 12 to 15 additional personnel contracted from Lake States Construction. They’ve been working steady since the first storms hit on Memorial Day.
For safety reasons, line crews will be sent home at 7:00 p.m. tonight to rest after working 24 consecutive hours. Standby/on-call crews will pick up the workload and continue through the night until the rested crews begin again at 7:00 a.m. for a 16-hour shift. Lake Country Power is keeping personnel working 24-hours around the clock.
In response to this storm, most of the work is being done by foot or small machines. The ground is too soft for bucket trucks – some are getting stuck and must be winched out.
Falling trees have taken down power lines and at least 14 broken poles are reported so far – a number that is growing.
“Road access is poor from the mess of trees and soft ground,” said Wade Gould, area supervisor. “Lines are down and the system is busted up pretty bad. In many areas, crews are cutting their way through the mess before they can actually make the repairs.”
Lake Country Power reminds everyone to stay away from downed power lines.
Members may call the cooperative at 1-800-421-9959 to report an outage, or visit the Outage Center online at www.lakecountrypower.coopor http://outage.lcp.coop for an outage status.