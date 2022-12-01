Fifteen thousand nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association in the Twin Cities, Twin Ports and Two Harbors voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to authorize an unfair labor practices strike, said the Minnesota Nurses Association. The strike authorization comes as nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports have negotiated for eight months with hospital executives and have worked without contracts since summer, MNA said in a news release.
“Our hospitals are in crisis, and our CEOs have failed nurses and patients. They have failed to solve the crisis of patient care, and they have failed to solve the crisis of working conditions pushing nurses away from the bedside,” said Mary C. Turner, RN at North Memorial Hospital and President of the Minnesota Nurses Association. “Nurses are fighting to win contracts that will help nurses stay on the job to provide patients with the exceptional care they deserve. Hospital CEOs with million-dollar salaries can afford to put Patients Before Profits in our hospitals and to do right by Minnesota nurses.”
MNA contends hospital executives continue to commit unfair labor practices, including colluding to keep wages down for nurses, direct dealing with nurse union members, and refusing to provide information necessary for the bargaining process. Since negotiations began in March, nurses have pressed hospital executives both at the bargaining table and in public over the need to negotiate with nurses to solve the crisis of care and working conditions in our hospitals.
“At the same time hospital CEOs tell us there is no money to retain staff and prioritize care, executives are taking million-dollar raises and pursuing corporate expansions that put community access to affordable care at risk,” said Chris Rubesch, RN at Essentia in Duluth and first vice president of the Minnesota Nurses Association. “Nurses and patients need safe staffing and quality care in our hospitals, not more corporate healthcare policies. We are ready to fight and win fair contracts to hold hospital CEOs accountable to our communities.”
The strike authorization requires a two-thirds majority of votes to pass. The vote authorizes nurse negotiation leaders to call an unfair labor practices strike following a 10-day notice to hospital employers.